Kimora Lee Simmons And Husband Adopt 10-Year-Old Boy

Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband Tim Leissner, have adopted a 10-year-old son named Gary.

“He joins the fam as Kimora’s two daughters have gone off to college. Ming Lee Simmons is a sophomore at NYU, and the next youngest (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard,” a rep for Kimora shared in a statement to E! News. “Both have started their college careers and join Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons.”

“Kimora now has all boys at home,” the statement concluded. “Gary joins sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner.”

Kimora shares Kenzo with ex Djimon Hounsou, her daughters with former husband Russell Simmons and son Wolfe with Leissner.

Looking forward to the weekend like…😍🙏🏼🎉🥰 #WolfeLee pic.twitter.com/MbOhko96Hf — Kimora Lee Simmons (@OfficialKimora) January 17, 2020

“My family is the most important thing to me,” she previously shared with Page Six Magazine. “I’ve never missed any type of performance—not one recital, not one karate belt. If there’s a toe being tapped, or a tune being whistled, I’m there.”

The former model has called her husband the “backbone of our family.”

“No rain checks, no honorable mentions, you put in the WORK! Thank you for supporting all of our kids equally and loving us unconditionally REGARDLESS OF EVERYTHING!!” she wrote on Instagram on Father’s Day. “You’re the absolute best, our rock and our foundation NOTHING COMPARES TO YOU!”

Last month, Kimora relaunched her iconic 90’s brand Baby Phat, in a campaign starring her daughters. The relaunch on babyphat.com included velour tracksuits and bedazzled tank tops, ranging from $80 to $300.

“Here we are again, 20 years later in 2019, and now [my daughters] are with me taking the reins,” she said in a statement. “This is a woman-owned company, run by me and my daughters. I’ve been in fashion for 30 years. But now it’s about passing the torch from one to the next.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: