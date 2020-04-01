Coronavirus Update: Medical Equipment And Protective Gear Held In Limbo As Hard-Hit Hospitals Seek Help

Those on the front line of the battle against coronavirus continue to plead for protective masks, gowns and ventilators from state and government leaders. And a recent report from the Trump administration is now adding insult to injury. Seven weeks ago, the U.S. State Department shipped 17.8 tons of donated coronavirus medical supplies to China. This came after doctors and some lawmakers were already asking the administration to prepare for the disease to hit the U.S.

The State Department announced its aid to China in a press release February 7, three weeks after the first coronavirus case emerged in Washington state.

Despite having committed to transferring 2,000 ventilators in military stocks to FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services to fight the coronavirus, none of the ventilators have been shipped.

On Tuesday, Pentagon logistics official Lt. General Giovanni Tuck, said “…as of last night, we were asked to just hold on the ones that we have, and then we will push them when they’re ready for them.”

Tuck added that 1,000 ventilators are ready to be immediately shipped as soon as the Pentagon gets a destination of where to send them.

Our Community

Hip hop legend DJ Jazzy Jeff is fighting double pneumonia and revealed he may also have the coronavirus.

On social media, he encouraged fans to take the illness seriously and added that the coronavirus “does not care who you are…what you do or what your plans are.”

Attendees from a February National Brotherhood of Skiers’ Black ski summit are on alert after at least 10% have tested positive for the coronavirus and many more are already feeling ill.

“It was at a time when the serious nature of coronavirus was not conveyed by the supposed leadership of the country,” said Brad Corbin, an attendee for the last 25 years. “I’m sure it would have been canceled. But it was classified as a ‘hoax.'”

Bassey Offiong, a 25-year-old chemical engineering student from Detroit, died after he was refused the coronavirus test. Although he had key symptoms, including fever, and shortness of breath and fatigue, his sister says he was diagnosed with bronchitis and had no other health issues. Offiong attended Western Michigan University and was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Incorporated.

States

Although the number of coronavirus cases continue to grow in New York state, the rate of daily increases has slowed in the last seven days. New York still leads the nation in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Hard-hit New Orleans is preparing for more deaths related to the coronavirus. City officials say the city is tracking at about a 5% mortality rate. This rate is due to the high number of New Orleans residents with underlying health conditions.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says people who violate stay-at-home orders could face jail time of up to one year or pay a fine up to $5,000.

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide stay-at-home order. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 2 and will end on April 30.

1.6 million Californians are out of work during the pandemic. More than 150,000 people filed for unemployment on Monday alone, said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Business & Economy

Consumer confidence has fallen to a near 3-year low due to the coronavirus pandemic. Economic experts connect the spread of the illness and the instability of the financial markets with increased uncertainty in the economy and jobs.

Christian Smalls, an African American Amazon warehouse employee, was fired on Monday after leading a worker walkout at the company’s Staten Island facility. Smalls led the walkout to encourage New York government leaders to close the facility where several employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. He intends to file a complaint against his firing.

Airline passengers worldwide are due $35 billion in ticket refunds this quarter, according to the International Air Transport Association. To save cash, the Association is asking governments to allow airlines to make refunds available in the form of vouchers for future travel.

Ann Taylor, Loft and Neiman Marcus are joining Macy’s and other retailers in furloughing thousands of employees amid store closures. Forty-five thousand of its employees will be furloughed, and corporate employees will have their salaries reduced by as much as 45%.

Latest Numbers

On Tuesday, at least five states reported over 1,000 new coronavirus. Eight states increased by more than 600 cases. At least 15 states have reported more than 200 new cases of coronavirus.

Also On Black America Web: