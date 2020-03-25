Michelle And Barack Obama ‘Got A Little Netflix And Chill Happening’ During Quarantine

Michelle Obama has revealed that she and Barack are all about watching Netflix and chilling during this coronavirus quarantine.

Michelle dished with Ellen DeGeneres about life on lockdown amid the national crisis, with FLOTUS sharing, “Everybody’s home. The girls are back… they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes. I think Barack is… I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone… We’re just trying to keep a routine going, but we also got a little Netflix and chill happening.”

She added, “The positive side, I know for us, it’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions, and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV and computers. It’s a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need a lot of the stuff that we have.”

She also noted the benefits of spending more time at home with loved ones during this global health crisis, thejasminebrand.com reports.

“I feel for all the folks who are going to suffer because of what’s going to happen to the economy and we have to be mindful about what we’re going to do to support those folks when this quarantine are over and people are looking at what’s left of their businesses and their lives,” she explained. “And that is a negative but on the positive side, I know for us, it’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers.”

Obama continued, “When times are bad, having each other, having your health, we can do with a lot less. And I think that’s an important lesson I want my kids to understand as they get out there in the world. Be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes.”

She later hit up social media to gush about her conversation with the talk show host, writing: “Thanks for the call, Ellen! Always brightens my day to get a call from my friend Ellen, especially on this rainy Monday at home. Practicing social distancing can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to mean feeling isolated and alone. When I start getting a little restless, I know that picking up the phone and calling a loved one can do wonders to calm my mood and lift my spirits. How are you staying connected to your friends and family? Tell me in the comments below! #StayAtHome@theellenshow”