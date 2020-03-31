Rihanna Talks New Music And Her Desire To Have ‘3 Or 4 Kids’ (With Or Without A Man)

Rihanna rocks a du-rag for her British Vogue‘s May cover star, in which she opens up about new music, motherhood and what her 10-year plan looks like.

“I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em,” says the singer, 32, making clear that she has no problem doing it as a single mother.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong … ‘ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she tells the publication, via PEOPLE. “But the only thing that matters is happiness — that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child, truly, is love.”

Rihanna previously told Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine, that she wants kids “more than anything in life.”

The May 2020 issue of #BritishVogue was created prior to the pandemic which has subsequently brought the world almost to a halt. In any case, we couldn’t imagine a better cover star than @FentyOfficial empress, @Rihanna. Read the full interview now: https://t.co/OFE7pWs45N pic.twitter.com/Gtxf6O5CtW — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) March 30, 2020

When she graced the cover of American Vogue this past November, she also shared her desire to have kids, telling longtime Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour in a Q&A video that motherhood is part of “God’s plan.”

When it comes to how she handles her Fenty Beauty line, RiRi tells British Vogue, she writes “all of the copy for the websites, the product descriptions, product names” and “the color names” for her cosmetics products.

“I do have a huge team, but I just don’t necessarily think their tone is mine,” she explains. “I’d feel like a fraud selling something that I can’t stand by.”

As far as the success of the brand, “I’m shocked by people saying, ‘Oh my God, what made you think of making makeup for black girls?’ I’m like, ‘What? You thought this was like a marketing strategy? Like I’m a genius?’” Rihanna says. “It’s shocking most of the time, then it turns into disappointment that this is groundbreaking right now. In my mind, this was just normal.”

Meanwhile, on the music front…it’s been four years since Rihanna dropped her last album (2016’s ANTI), and her fans have been pressing her for new music for over a year. She tells British Vogue that she’s not sure when she’s going to release a new album but does offer more detail her creative process.

“I don’t want my albums to feel like themes,” she says. “There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.” As for the “reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album” that she spoke about last year, she gives a ray of hope: “Oh no, that is happening.”

“I feel like I have no boundaries,” Rihanna continues. “I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”

