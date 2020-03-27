Celebrities Participate In Tyler Perry’s New Singing Challenge [VIDEO]

Tyler Perry is doing his part to uplift spirits during the COVID-19 crisis by encouraging celebrities to join a new singing challenge.

Perry posted a video for the #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge on Instagram Sunday, which sees him singing “He’s Got The Who World In His Hands,” in hopes that it will become a “prayer for our whole world.”

As noted by ajc.com, the goal was for other performers to sing the next stanzas.

“It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember it’s all in God’s hands!” Perry wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

Perry uploaded another video for the challenge, which he said was “a little something to try to make us all feel better.”

Usher, Chloe x Halle and actress Crystal Fox are among the slew of celebs who participated in the challenge.

Others included in Perry’s March 24 video were Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, to name a few.

“To me this song is a prayer of humility. It’s telling the world how small we really are in all of this and how we have to trust that it’s all in God’s hands!! So here’s round two as we keep praying for the world!! Feel free to join us!!” Perry wrote in the video caption.

