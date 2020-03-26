Tyler Perry Says His Wig Department Has Improved Since “A Fall From Grace”

Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” came out in January, and as we know, life has drastically changed since then, but if you bring up that movie, to this day, people will have a lot to say about it — and the wigs.

The hair choices of the characters from the Netflix hit were a major topic of discussion for people on social media after the film’s release, and initially, Perry thought people were making much ado about nothing.

“As far as the wigs go for here, for me, for Mehcad, I just didn’t want Mehcad showing up as Mehcad,” he told HelloBeautiful. “I didn’t want Tyler showing up as Tyler even though we are who we are. What does the character look like? So this character had hair, whether it’s fake hair, real hair, he had this different hair because this is who the character is.”

I just watched A Fall From Grace and I’m ready to fight everyone involved with the writing, production, direction, sound, cinematography, costuming, wig budget, and lighting of this film. I can’t. #AFallFromGrace — Annie Y (@BooksAndBoujee) March 22, 2020

“I think hair is very, very important, but figure that sh-t out before we get on camera is my whole thing,” he added when speaking on the significance of hair choices for Black women characters for actresses like Crystal Fox. “Long as y’all figured it out before it’s time to shoot, I’m good. I don’t have time to wait five hours and spend $10 million dollars while you’re trying to figure out what curl is better for you.”

But in a recent interview on T.I.’s podcast expediTIously, he said his team actually listened to the complaints about past wig choices and now the hair department is better than ever.

“Some of it is hilarious to me. Let me tell you about my hair department. Those ladies and guys make $65 an hour. They work 10 to 12 hours a day. So a lot of them are new and trying to get it together and learning,” he said. “I’m okay with them trying to find their way. They’re going to make some mistakes, so for them I felt the pressure, not for myself. I don’t really give a [inaudible]. But I tell you what it did. Everything they’re doing now is so much better. So it’s okay. But listen, you’ve got Crystal Fox, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson, Phylicia Rashad, Mechad Brooks. They outacted all that damn hair. C’mon.”

