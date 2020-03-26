WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 26, 2020: Senate Passes Stimulus Package — Coronavirus Update — Jackson Estate Donation

1. Stimulus Package Passed By Senate

Despite an effort by a group of Republican senators to reduce money and benefits for out of work Americans, the United States Senate passed phase three of coronavirus relief in the form of a $2 trillion stimulus plan Wednesday night.

2. Workers On The Frontlines Of Pandemic Sound Alarm Over Lack Of Protection

Garbage collectors in Pittsburgh walked off the job on Wednesday after claims of lack of protective equipment during the coronavirus outbreak.

3. #WYNTK Coronavirus Diaries: The Virus Hits Close To Home

As a person who considers herself to be accountable, aware yet optimistic, I too, have been personally affected by the coronavirus disaster.

4. Michael Jackson Estate Donations To Broadway, Vegas Affected By Coronavirus Crisis

In the wake of the closing of businesses across the country due to the coronavirus crisis, as people are now out of work from Wall Street to Main Street, foundations and community organizations are helping in whatever ways they can.

5. #WomensHistoryMonth: Dezann Romain

Beloved, resilient, and inspirational were just a few words used to describe Dezann Romain. The principal of the Brooklyn Democracy Academy in Brownsville, NY, died this week from complications of the coronavirus.

