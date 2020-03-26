Developing A Bad Habit In Quarantine?

Being home so much has Willie Moore Jr. finding that he’s ending more nights than usual with a glass of wine. Who can relate? No shame, it’s human nature. But you can just stop. Moore says it’s easy to pick up a few habits in this season that are of no benefit to you. So, he just didn’t buy more wine. This is a time that we can all pick up some good habits, and we can leave this season better people with better relationships with God.

