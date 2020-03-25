Russ Rant: Stop Showing Trump’s Conference’s Live

Russ is calling for Donald Trump’s news conferences to no longer be aired live, he says “it’s time.” Russ explains that “every time he opens his mouth he does more harm than good.” The news media needs to “pick and choose information” from his conferences “that doesn’t get anybody hurt.” He hates to say it but the president is a clear “danger” to the American people. When Trump tries to be compassionate, he reads compassionate words that someone wrote and told him to say. The danger is that he makes recommendations that literally hurt and kill people. Like the couple in Arizona who went and found a drug that he recommended a few days ago, now the wife is in the ICU and her husband is dead.

