NeNe Leakes Lashes Out At RHOA Producer While Fleeing Taping

NeNe Leakes’ blow up with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” producer played out on Sunday’s episode, showing the Bravo star attempting to storm away from filming, only to be blocked.

During a cast trip to Greece, Leakes popped off on the producer, who she believed was trying to stop her from leaving the taping, PEOPLE reports

“Listen, who the f— do you think you are?” Leakes demanded. “Like, you ain’t going to guard me and tell me what to do!”

The heated moment occurred as co-stars Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey attempted to mend the strained relationship with NeNe and her longtime rival Kenya Moore. But Leakes wasn’t having it.

“I ain’t got time to listen to this bulls—. I don’t give a damn,” she said. “I don’t have to be here for it. Let me mind my business, let me go to the bathroom.”

As she stormed away from the gathering, a producer asked NeNe if she’s “leaving or going to the restroom?” — and that’s when things went left.

“I’m going in the house. Listen, don’t f— with me,” she yelled. “I’m for real.”

“Don’t play games with me,” Leakes added. “I’m going to my room and I’m getting ready to pack and go home. I don’t have time for the playing the games.”

Leakes went on to tell viewers “I’m not doing this. I’m getting ready to leave and go to the bathroom and I might flush myself down the toilet. Bye.”

Prior to her storm-off scene, NeNe nealry spit on Kenya during their war of words.

Leakes told PEOPLE in March: “[Kenya’s] a monster. She’s mean. She plays dirty. She hits below the belt. And I don’t think it’s necessarily to make great television for reality … I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; I think she’ll be the demise of the franchise in Atlanta. I don’t think people like her. I think they like the car wreck that she is but a lot of people, they don’t like her.”

Meanwhile, last season, Leakes got into a fight with a male cameraman after he followed cast members into her private closet — which Leakes didn’t want filmed.

A separate altercation with a male producer allegedly put him in the hospital.

“[He] got choked up, scratched up, and went to the hospital,” costar Porsha Williams claimed on the season 11 reunion show. “He absolutely had scratches on his back and absolutely got choked up and had his head smashed against the wall. He went to the hospital!”

“His tooth got knocked out,” alleged Burruss, adding that the producer “was holding his hands up” the whole time, not fighting back. “He was making sure that every move was on him, from her,” Williams said.

At the reunion, Leakes claimed she didn’t know her actions put the man in the hospital.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

