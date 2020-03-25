Michelle Obama & DJ D Nice Team Up For Virtual Voting Registration Party

It’s a virtual party with a purpose.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with #Homeschool creator DJ D-Nice to help register eligible voters for the upcoming general election Wednesday.
The initiative is called #CouchParty. More than 3,000 volunteers have already signed up to text eligible voters through Outvote, a web and mobile organizing platform used to reach unregistered voters. The goal is to text 50,000 eligible voters by 9 pm ET.
If you want to volunteer, you can RSVP at weall.vote/couchparty. Training for the initiative starts at 6 pm ET via Zoom/Facebook Live.
Ready for another party? Excited to team up with @MichelleObama's @WhenWeAllVote this Wed. Starting at 6:30pm ET on IG Live to play a set while volunteers across the country text eligible voters to help them register to vote. You can sign up to help too: weall.vote/couchparty
Source: Essence
