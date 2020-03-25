Are T.I. And Tiny Thinking About Baby Making During Quarantine?

People have been speculating about whether or not the isolation caused by COVID-19 will bring couples closer, so close to the point that there will be a baby boom, or so far apart because of all the time spent together that divorces will be imminent. One couple already pleased with all the private time they’re getting to spend with one another is rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

This week, Tiny shared a funny video of a comedian rubbing on his girlfriend, whom he can’t seem to keep his hands off of while she’s trying to watch one of her favorite shows. The 44-year-old Xscape singer shared the post with the caption, “I found this funny as [poop emoji]. This me & @troubleman31 all day!” she wrote. “Rona got us in here trying NOT to make a baby!! Too [old woman emoji] for that!! Lol”

T.I. saw her comments and replied, “Oh Babies WILL BE MADE!!”

The comment is no longer present on her post, probably because it got such a reaction from her followers, who remarked, “Give Heiress a sisterrrrrr” and “I think y’all got one more in y’all.”

T.I. and Tiny already have a pretty full brood. Together they share son Clifford “King” Harris III, as well as son Major and youngest child Heiress. Outside of that, Tiny has daughter Zonnique from a previous relationship and T.I. has sons Messiah, Domani, and daughter Deyjah from his own previous relationships.

Though she might say she’s too old now, while sharing a short clip of daughter Heiress last year, Tiny revealed that she was getting baby fever yet again. The post was a GIF of her kissing on Heiress when she was a small baby.

“Damn I miss this stage…Make me think I want another one just for a quick min,” she captioned the clip. “I gotta get over my obsession with babies.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As far as T.I., he said way back in 2008 that he wasn’t putting a cap on the number of children he would have.

“I’ll have as many as the Lord blesses me with,” he told CNN at the time, “as long as I have enough money to take care of them.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: