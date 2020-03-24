Charles Barkley Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Week In Self-Isolation

Charles Barkley has revealed that he tested negative for COVID-19 after showing symptoms of the virus on March 12.

“I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative,” Barkley said Monday in a statement released by Turner Sports, per reuters.com. “I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being.”

Barkley announced about a week ago that he was tested for the coronavirus and was in a 48-hour self-quarantine.

The retired NBA star called into Inside the NBA on TNT and explained that he did not feel well following a trip to Atlanta, so he was being cautious as he awaits results.

Statement on behalf of Charles Barkley. pic.twitter.com/nF24o2rC6A — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 23, 2020

“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City. When I got to Atlanta yesterday, I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley recalled. “I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday, this is my second day.”

“I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me to take any chances,” the Inside the NBA analyst continued. “I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon, I have not gotten the results back. So I’m just kinda in limbo right now.”

He added, “I’m really hoping it was just a bug.”

News of Barkley’s coronavirus test followed the NBA’s suspension of the remainder of the season after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the league said in a statement.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminary tested positive for COVID-19. The test was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the NBA said in a statement.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The NHL, MLB and NCAA have also suspended their seasons or cancelled events.

