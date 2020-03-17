Donovan Mitchell Admits It ‘Took A While To Cool Off’ At Rudy Gobert After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says he showed no symptoms of being sick before testing positive for the coronavirus. He has since gone into isolation and says he still has no signs of potentially deadly illness.

Speaking to ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday, the All-Star guard revealed that it “took awhile for me to kind of cool off” at teammate Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, causing the NBA to suspend the rest of the basketball season.

“I’m glad he’s doing OK. I’m glad I’m doing well,” said Mitchell. “I’m just really happy, to be honest, Robin [Roberts] … it wasn’t the whole party at the end of the day. Neither him or I have children at home. I know I have some teammates that have children, have some staff that have children at home. So I’m glad that we were able to contain it as much as possible.”

We previously reported…days prior to his diagnosis, Gobert thought it was funny to finish an interview about the coronavirus by touching all of the microphones, recorders and phones of reporters at a pre-game press conference on Monday.

Two days later, it was announced that he had tested positive for the COVID-19.

EXCLUSIVE: “I think that’s the scariest part about this virus is that you may seem fine.” @NBA star @spidadmitchell speaks out for the first time from isolation since being diagnosed with COVID-19, despite being “asymptomatic.” https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/wZJBteQjtV — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 16, 2020

Now Gilbert says he’s “embarrassed” for his reckless attitude about coronavirus … and has apologized “to the people that I may have endangered.”

Gilbert has pledged $500,000 to combat the virus and help low-income hourly arena workers who will be hit the hardest during the NBA suspension.

“I was careless and make no excuse,” Gobert wrote on Instagram. “I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.”

Meanwhile, Mitchell has remained in isolation since his diagnosis.

“I’m fine. Things are going well. Just in isolation, got a unique setup. No fever, no symptoms as of right now. I’m just blessed to be able to be OK,” Mitchell said. “…I keep making the joke when people ask … if you were to tell me I’ve got to play in a seven-game series tomorrow, I’d be ready to lace up.”

“…I’m asymptomatic. I don’t have any symptoms,” he continued. “I could walk down the street, and if it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it. I think that’s the scariest part about this virus is that you may seem fine, be fine, and you never know who you may be talking to, who they’re going home to.”

According to the CDC, there have been more than 6,500 COVID-19 related deaths worldwide, including 69 in the United States.

