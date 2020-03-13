Charles Barkley In Self-Quarantine While Awaiting Coronavirus Test Results

Charles Barkley has revealed that he has been tested for the coronavirus and is currently in a 48-hour self-quarantine.

The retired NBA star called into Thursday’s edition of Inside the NBA on TNT and explained that he did not feel well upon returning to Atlanta, so he’s being cautious as he awaits results.

“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City. When I got to Atlanta yesterday, I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley recalled. “I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday, this is my second day.”

“I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me to take any chances,” the Inside the NBA analyst continued. “I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon, I have not gotten the results back. So I’m just kinda in limbo right now.”

He added, “I’m really hoping it was just a bug.”

Charles Barkley reveals he fell ill and has been self-quarantined, has taken a coronavirus test but has not yet gotten the results pic.twitter.com/yyZnZ7z0eH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 13, 2020

Barkley’s announcement comes days after appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he noted that the coronavirus outbreak has