Charles Barkley In Self-Quarantine While Awaiting Coronavirus Test Results

Charles Barkley has revealed that he has been tested for the coronavirus and is currently in a 48-hour self-quarantine.
The retired NBA star called into Thursday’s edition of Inside the NBA on TNT and explained that he did not feel well upon returning to Atlanta, so he’s being cautious as he awaits results.
“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City. When I got to Atlanta yesterday, I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley recalled. “I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday, this is my second day.”
“I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me to take any chances,” the Inside the NBA analyst continued. “I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon, I have not gotten the results back. So I’m just kinda in limbo right now.”
He added, “I’m really hoping it was just a bug.”
Barkley’s announcement comes days after appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he noted that the coronavirus outbreak has
Meanwhile, as the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, the NBA has suspended the remainder of the season after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminary tested positive for COVID-19. The test was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the NBA said in a statement.
“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Several other sports leagues — including the NHL, MLB and NCAA — have also suspended their seasons or canceling events.
