Taye Diggs Thinks ‘The Best Man’ Third Edition ‘Will Happen’

Backstage at CBS’ “The Talk,” Taye Diggs dished on the possibility of a third edition of “The Best Man.”
“I do think it will happen. We’ve all been in discussions with the director,” Malcolm Lee, responds Diggs. “I think it might end up being a TV series, maybe on a streaming platform, but the script has already been written, so we’ll see. I’m just waiting on Malcolm Lee.”
