Apple And Nike Have Officially Closed U.S Stores

Some retailers are reducing hours, Nike and Apple have decided to close their U.S. stores for the rest of the month in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s a move that many anticipated was coming from retail businesses and it appears these two major brands are the first to do it. Nike’s closures, which were announced Saturday, extend to Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand starting Monday and are scheduled to end March 27, according to ABCnews.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says that Apple is taking lessons from how it handled the outbreak in China and will also be shutting down stores until March 27, if not longer.

