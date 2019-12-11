Eminem Responds To Nick Cannon’s Diss Track ‘The Invitation’ [Audio]

Nick Cannon and Eminem have waged war against each other over the rapper’s past history with Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Eminem targeted the former couple in a verse on Fat Joe’s “Lord Above,” and now Cannon has responded with a diss track of his own titled “The Invitation.”

Cannon’s track features a verse by Suge Knight, which he reportedly recorded from prison (where Knight is serving a lengthy sentence for manslaughter). As noted by Page Six, Cannon takes aim at Em’s family and compares him to Drake.

“Call Kim, somebody get Hailey and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby,” Cannon says in reference to Eminem’s adopted daughter Whitney, his ex-wife Kim’s daughter from a previous relationship.

“Took a page out of Drake book, this might get a Grammy/ We going back to back until you respond on the family/ My baby mama killed you off a decade ago/ You still crying about it bitch, now who really the hoe,” Cannon raps. Carey previously recorded the song “Obsessed” as a response to Em’s claims that they had a sexual relationship.

When Cannon appeared on T.I.’s podcast “ExpediTIously” back in September, he recalled how he was ready to fly to Detroit to confront Eminem over the 2009 song “The Warning,” which was a response to “Obsessed.”

“I think we was flying back on a jet from Africa or somewhere and this motherf–ker drops a song, like, talking s–t. Calling [Mariah] all kinds of bitches and hoes,” Cannon told T.I. “I’m like, this is my wife’ … So, I wrote this long-ass letter pretty much saying, ‘Look, I respect you as an artist. I’m actually a fan and I think you’re one of the best to ever do it. But from man to man, you talking out of pocket to my wife. You gotta be held accountable for that so I need to see you face-to-face.’”

On Monday, Cannon dropped “The Invitation,” and by Monday evening Em had responded with a pair of tweets, see below:

U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.🤡 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

“I never even had a chauffeur,” was a response to a line from Cannon’s diss track.

As reported by Complex, when HotNewHipHop highlighted the lyric, “I heard your chauffeur got a video of you sucking a cock/You paid him off then laid him off, now who really the opps,” Cannon retweeted it and said, “FACTS! His lawyers didn’t want that one out! They already on my line.”

