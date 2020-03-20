Kelis Announces ‘Cannabis Cooking’ Competition Show on Netflix

Kelis has announced she is hosting a cannabis cooking show for Netflix that is set to drop next month

“Cooked with Cannabis” is a new six-episode, cooking competition show that will challenge three professional chefs with whipping up a three-course, cannabis-infused dinner. The series will feature guests ranging from El-P, Ricki Lake, comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub and Too Short.

Kelis issued the following statement about the show, “As a chef, I was intrigued by the food and as an everyday person. I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today’s society. In this country, many things have been used systematically to oppress groups of people, but this is so culturally important for us to learn and grow together.”

The singer will host the show alongside Leather Storrs, a popular chef from Portland, Oregon.

I'm really excited to announce my new show, Cooked with Cannabis on @Netflix!! As a chef, I was intrigued by the food + as an everyday person, I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today's society. I hope you all will tune in, it'll be a good time! We launch on 4/20! pic.twitter.com/zLzOvsTAO8 — KELIS (@kelis) March 18, 2020

Thee professional chefs will create meals that will have a different theme, such as world cuisine or futurist food – but they must include cannabis in the dish.

Each meal will then be judged by Kelis, Leather, and a guest judge.

The winning chef will win a $10,000 cash prize.

“Many of the chefs used the plant in non-psychoactive ways: as a flavouring, as a puree in fresh tortillas, or blended into a flour,” Leather told Food & Wine. “This is a show for food people, for stoners and for folks that are curious about both.”

“Cooked with Cannabis” will hit Netflix on April 20, the national holiday for cannabis culture.

