Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Cannabis Brand After Falling Out With Business Partner

Whoopi Goldberg and her business partner Maya Elisabeth are closing up shop on their medical cannabis brand, Whoopi & Maya, after four years.

Word on the curb is that the duo are calling it quits because of a rift between them.

In an interview with CNN Business, board member Rick Cusick said in an interview with Page Six that he received word Friday from Goldberg that she’s stepping away from the brand.

“It became clear to everybody that Whoopi and Maya wanted a divorce,” said Cusick said, who helped found the company with Goldberg and Elisabeth, co-founder of Om Edibles. “How do you do that? Because both of them were very integral to what we were doing.”

Whoopi & Maya launched their brand specifically for women who suffer from menstrual pain, offering “cannabis edibles, tinctures, topical rubs and a THC-infused bath soak.”

Goldberg told The Cannabist in 2016, “They wanted to include menstrual cramps in the list of things you can prescribe medical marijuana for,” she explained, “but the governor said that will never happen in New Jersey because our doctors only prescribe marijuana for ‘real’ pain. The fact that people think of (women’s health) as a niche market — that he didn’t think of menstrual cramps as ‘real’ pain — tells me that there’s a lot of education to do on this subject.”

Cusick explained to Page Six, “In the last few months, Whoopi and Maya wanted a divorce, and the board had worked very hard to try and come up with some proposals … but we couldn’t get both principals to agree.”

He said the board found a “win-win” solution to “preserve the company,” but Goldberg sent an e-mail last week announcing her exit.

Cusick said the email sent the company “reeling.”

Meanwhile, Goldberg told the outlet, “It is with deep regret and sadness I am announcing that I have withdrawn as a board member, manager and member of Whoopi & Maya. I am very proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to moving ahead with other projects in the market.”

Elisabeth said in statement: “This was a truly special opportunity that I will be forever grateful for. We got to help a lot of women with our products and hopefully, someday we can make them accessible again! No regrets whatsoever, only gratitude and forward momentum. I wish everybody in the partnership only the best.”

