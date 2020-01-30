Kelis Says That Pharrell And Neptunes Cheated Her, Nas Abused Her

Kelis has dropped a bombshell in a new interview, claiming the Neptunes, aka Pharrell and Chad Hugo, ripped her off during the early days of her career.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kelis claims she didn’t make any money off her first two albums, 1999’s “Kaleidoscope” and 2001’s “Wanderland,” both produced by The Neptunes.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“I was told we were going to split the whole thing 33/33/33, which we didn’t do,” she says. Instead, the singer claims she was “blatantly lied to and tricked,” noting that she was screwed over by “the Neptunes and their management and their lawyers and all that stuff”.

“Their argument is: ‘Well, you signed it.’ I’m like: ‘Yeah, I signed what I was told, and I was too young and too stupid to double-check it,’” she explained about their contractual agreement.

Kelis also discusses how her ex-husband Nas mentally and physically abused her during their marriage. She tells The Guardian that she was simultaneously assaulted both professionally and domestically:

“Well, I’m a very private person, and whether it’s the stuff with the Neptunes and being assaulted from a business perspective, to then being assaulted in the home, I fought so hard to have my own voice, even with the umbrella of these men looming over what I was trying to do. I’m not broken. But I don’t feel like protecting the sanctity of the black man any more,” she says.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

“The red flags were there,” says the mother of two about her relationship with Nas “I was really young and didn’t know that love isn’t enough. It was crazy from the start, but I think as girls we’re taught that that’s what love is, like you can’t breathe without them. What kind of shit is that? I want to breathe!” she says.

Kilis is now a Cordon Bleu-trained chef living on a farm in southern California, and she hopes to open one day soon a farm-to-table dining experience using the produce she grows.

Read her full profile in The Guardian here.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: