Was Controversial NFL Trade Due To Player’s Baby Mamas? [WATCH]

Houston Texans fans were shocked and appalled upon hearing this week that the team traded away its top receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, to the Arizona Cardinals.
Welp, today it was revealed that the three-time All-Pro wideout had a tumultuous relationship with coach Bill O’Brien, and some things were allegedly said by the coach that were way out-of-pocket.
On ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday, Michael Irvin said that he spoke with Hopkins on the phone after news of the trade went down. Irvin said that Hopkins claimed O’Brien had compared him to troubled late NFL player Aaron Hernandez and also criticized him for having the mothers of his children around too much.
Hopkins says the situation was blown out of proportion.
