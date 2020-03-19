Porsha & PJ’s Baby Pictures Prove She Basically Gave Birth To Herself

Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders

The ladies of Real Housewives Of Atlanta may have made snide comments about Porsha Williams’ baby girl PJ looking just like her father Dennis, but Porsha’s baby picture proves otherwise.

The reality TV star posted a side-by-side baby picture of her and PJ and the receipts don’t lie — she’s Porsha’s twin.

Porter gave Dennis some credit for sparkling in a bit of PJ’s looks (his dimples), but it’s pretty obvious Porsha’s genes won this round.

“This is scary ! Literally gave birth to myself …. ok ok and a lil Dennis sprinkled in #DennisSleepHeCantDefendHimself #BabyRestingFaceTwins #IGotTime#DaddysDimples,” she captioned the throwback photo.

Porsha and Dennis have seemingly been in a much better place in their relationship since Dennis admitted to cheating on Porsha while she was pregnant. The reality TV couple went to counseling and made commitments to getting their family back to a healthy place before our eyes on this season of RHOA.

On top of fixing her relationship with Dennis, Porsha and NeNe reconciled and rekindled their friendship. And just like that, the door that was once closed, is now open!

Happiness looks good on Porsha, who continues to use her social media platform to empower other women dealing with postpartum weight gain and pressure from society to snap back.

