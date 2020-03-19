Drake Will Self-Quarantine After Recent Contact With Kevin Durant

New Billboard history maker, rapper Drake, was partying with NBAer Kevin Durant just days before Durant was diagnosed with coronavirus. So now the rap superstar is self-isolating at his mansion in Toronto, according to Page Six.

The two buds hung out at West Hollywood hotspot “Nice Guy” eight days ago and Drake posted the snap of them which you can see above.

The Nets were in LA to play the Lakers. Durant, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, did not play — although he was on the trip.

Yep, because of his time with Durant, it looks like Drake will be at home in Toronto for the foreseeable future.

The other reason Drizzy will be staying north of the border is because Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he was closing the country’s borders to foreigners apart from US citizens — and on Wednesday, President Trump said the US and Canada are working together on an agreement to suspend non-essential travel between the two countries while sparing trade.

And speaking of Canada and Trudeau, Idris Elba believes he got coronavirus on the day he hugged the Prime Minister’s infected wife.

“I know I’ve been exposed to it from March 4,” the 47-year-old “Luther” star said — the same date he was photographed with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 44, at a packed charity event in London, alongside F1 racing star Lewis Hamilton.

“That’s when the person that came up positive, that was the time I got in contact with that person,” he said in a video update, again stressing that his “known exposure was March 4.”

It’s a good question, I don’t think this answer has anything to do with fame. I was exposed to someone who tested positive. I am hoping that people will get access to testing as soon as possible, until then stay confined. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 17, 2020

The actor didn’t name the “person,” but he revealed that he got tested after hearing about someone “also in the public eye” being infected.

He said he found out about it Friday — the morning he would have woken up to hear that Canada’s first lady had tested positive.

“On Friday last week I was told that someone that I had been in contact with had tested positive,” he said.

“And I’m on location, about to start a film and the news breaks that this person, who is also in the public eye, had tested positive.”