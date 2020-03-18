Hot Off The Wire: Eric B.’s Daughter Has Passed Away

Erica Supreme Barrier, the daughter of hip-hop legend Eric B., has passed away. Erica was hospitalized after she was involved in a serious car crash in Connecticut on Sunday, March 15. “She fought a valiant fight, however we trust God & His ultimate decision to bring her home. We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest.” She was 28-years-old.

