Eric B., the DJ known for partnering with legendary rapper Rakim, during hip-hop’s golden age, has been released from jail in New Jersey after two weeks over a 17-year-old warrant, AP reports.

His attorney told NJ Advance Media Tuesday that Eric Barrier pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and resisting arrest/eluding on Jan. 28, 2002 for an incident that occurred in New Jersey about a year earlier. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court for sentencing on March 8, 2002, according to court documents.

The 56-year-old was made aware of the warrant when he was questioned by state police in Vermont last month. He said he received no notice from the court about his failure to appear all those years ago.

Barrier has graduated from onstage to onscreen, appearing as a series regular on CBS’ “Blue Bloods” as Detective Mike Gee, a friend of Donnie Wahlberg’s character Danny Reagan. In the role, he’s an ex-cop who comes out of retirement to help Reagan.

Source: NJ Advance Media

Eric B. Released From New Jersey Jail Over Warrant From 17 Years Ago was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

