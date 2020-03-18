Georgia Deputy Killed In Crash While Responding To Burglary

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was reportedly killed early Wednesday morning when he crashed into a wall and was ejected from his patrol vehicle.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Bibb County Deputy Kenterrous Taylor, 27, was responding to a burglary in progress call at around 1:30 a.m. when he crashed.

Authorities reportedly said Taylor lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall. The impact caused the cruiser to overturn, and Taylor was ejected, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

13WMAZ interviewed Taylor one year ago, when he was sworn in as a deputy with the sheriff’s office.

At the time, Taylor said, “I’m going to do whatever I have to do to keep my community safe.” He was a former officer in Fort Valley and had kids.

The wreck is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE