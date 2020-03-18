Jennifer | @jenn.alyse

With the Coronavirus forcing everyone to cancel events and stay home, people have to get creative with keeping their audiences engaged, especially artists.

Erykah Badu was set to visit several cities within the next couple weeks, including Indianapolis. The shows ultimately got moved to later dates. However, Ms. Badu has a way to keep the party going with virtual concerts–right from her bedroom.

Badu took to Instagram to let her followers know she would be doing an “interactive livestream experience” for fans to enjoy.

Stay tuned for updates!

Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert was originally published on wtlcfm.com