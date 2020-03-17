Jennifer Lopez Launches DSW Shoe Collection: ‘We Girls Can Do It All’

Jennifer Lopez has announced her collaboration with DSW, describing it as a collection that “represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami,” the singer and actress said.

The highly anticipated shoe line is available now at the Designer Shoe Warehouse stores and online at DSW.com. As noted by PEOPLE, the collection features leopard-print pumps, studded sneakers, sky-high metallic platforms and neon stilettos ranging from $59 to $189.

Check out a few styles from the collection via the Twitter images below.

I’m home, hoping you’re all safe. Here is a little something to maybe brighten your day… I’m so proud to launch my new footwear collection, available now at @dsw_us! 👠✨ https://t.co/4E1VFQbC2v#JLOJenniferLopez #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/y6dbDGnxS5 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) March 16, 2020

“Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all – music, movies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami,” Lopez, 50, said in a press release.

She continued: “We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all!”

Lopez announced the launch on Instagram on Monday, sharing photos of herself rocking some of the shoe designs: “a not-yet-released open toe mule, a bright orange lace-up heel (embossed with reptile print!) called the Florella Pump and a clear strappy heel with leopard-print trim called the Parlata Pump,” people.com writes.

“I’m home, hoping you’re all safe. Here is a little something to maybe brighten your day… I’m so proud to launch my new footwear collection, available now at @DSW! 👠✨ DSW.com/JLo #JLOJenniferLopez #StaySafe,” Lopez captioned the post.