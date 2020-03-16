Third NBA Player with Coronavirus Identified: Detroit’s Christian Wood

Another NBA Player has tested positive for the coronavirus. That player is Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood.

The information was conveyed to USA Today Sports on Saturday night by a person familiar with the situation.

That person, according to the news outlet, requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the sensitive nature of the situation.

“A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested for COVID-19. A preliminary positive result came back on March 14,” the team said in a statement.

“The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

By the, Wood and the Pistons played against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz on March 7 at Little Caesar’s Arena. Gobert, as we’ve reported, was the first MBA plyer to contract the disease. His teammate, Donocan Mitchell, was the 2nd.

So yes, as we said in out headline, with Wood, this brings the number of NBA players who tested positive to three. Wood is the first non-Jazz player to test positive, widening the potential scope of the outbreak.

It is not known how Wood contracted the virus, but what’s even scarier is that the Pistons have played the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers since playing the Jazz. Wood scored 30 points against the Jazz and had 32 points four nights later against the 76ers.

As USA Today notes, according to nba.com/stats data from that Jazz-Pistons game, Wood and Gobert were matched up for approximately 10 minutes. Gobert shot 1-for-2 with Wood guarding him, and Wood was 1-for-6 with Gobert guarding him.

