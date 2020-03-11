Wash Your Lyrics: Peep The Meme Generator To Help You Out During The Coronavirus

Brandon Caldwell

The one thing that we’ve all confirmed after the discovery and spread of the coronavirus? A lot of people don’t wash their hands. Either they don’t wash long enough or they don’t wash at all (just nasty).

A teen, William Gibson, created a website called Wash Your Lyrics to “generate handwashing infographics based on your favorite song lyrics.” In a recent interview with Highsnobiety, the U.K. based 17-year-old is planning to become a full-stack developer, designer, and engineer.

On Sunday, he shared the generator with a single tweet, “I made a little site in 24h that generates hand washing instructions accompanied by lyrics from a song of your choice instantly – check it out!”

🎶 I made a little site in 24h that generates hand washing instructions accompanied by lyrics from a song of your choice instantly – check it out! 🔗 https://t.co/JKAQRYy5Yz pic.twitter.com/S1bDLyKt6C — William (@neoncloth) March 8, 2020

It didn’t take long before the site went viral with hundreds of thousands of submissions and more.

“I just wanted a way to create these memes quickly,” Gibson told Highsnobiety. “At the moment COVID-19 is a huge topic with the recent outbreak, and the idea of washing your hands regularly is being rightfully pushed, so it’s also me partly wanting to make that more fun.”

Per the CDC, the simplest way to help prevent the spread of infections include “frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and covering coughs and sneezes”. At least now thanks to Gibson, they’ve got a bit of help in wondering what to think about for those 20-second periods.

Plus, we’ve given you a few Houston based songs (and even one from Dallas) to help with the handwashing!

