Naomi Campbell Explains Her Hazmat Suit While Travelling Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [VIDEO]

Last week Naomi Campbell stepped out in hazmat suit while making her way through LAX amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new clip for her popular YouTube series “Being Naomi,” the supermodel explains the reason behind her hazmat suit, mask, goggles and gloves.

The six-minute clip opens with the 49-year-old icon getting acupuncture ear seeds to help “balance the heart and mind” and “reset the nervous system,” Campbell’s assistant explains. She also addresses her extensive airplane seat-cleaning routine, Page Six reports.

“I was doing the seat cleaning for 15 or 17 years, it’s not new for me,” Naomi says. She then shows off her outfit: a $16 coverall suit from Amazon underneath a Burberry cape.

“It’s not a funny time, it’s not a humorous time, I’m not doing this for laughs,” she insists. “This is how I feel comfortable traveling if I have to travel; I’m trying to keep it to a minimum.”

Campbell beings the video by saying, “We have to do what we have to do. So today, you came to meet me. I’m in LA. I’m flying back home to New York.”

“As this is a very sensitive time in the world, I’m not going to lie to you and say I’m not nervous to take this flight…I am,” she continues.

“These are things we touch all the time,” she explains, before expressing concern for TSA staffers. “Can you imagine the people risking their lives every day touching thousands of passports? We have to feel for people like doctors, postmen, delivery people, people who work in the airports and public transport — we need to feel for these people because this is their job and they’re putting themselves at a high-risk [to do it].”

“We have to have compassion for these people in these types of jobs that are keeping our cities revolving,” Campbell tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Made it back to New York all in one piece,” she noted after her flight from LA to NYC. “That was a very surreal journey for me. I have to say, when I got on the plane people moved away from me. There was a guy sitting in front of me, he moved to the right. There was a guy sitting behind me, he moved to the right. Everybody didn’t want to be around me but that’s cool — I didn’t want to be around them either!”

“But in all seriousness, I think we must take every precaution that makes us protected and comfortable,” Campbell says at the end of the video. “I’m definitely going to be keeping traveling to a minimum.”

