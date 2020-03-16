Clyburn Urges Biden To Pick Black Female VP: There’s A ‘Deeper Bench Than People Realize’ [Video]

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, the highest-ranking black elected official in either party in Congress, is urging former Vice President Joe Biden to choose a black woman as his running mate in the 2020 presidential race.

The South Carolina Democrat, who gave Biden a critical endorsement before his state’s primary, told HBO’s “Axios” that there’s a “deeper bench than people realize” of black women who are qualified. “I’ll never tell you who I’m going to advise him,” he added, “but I would advise him that we need to have a woman on the ticket, and I prefer an African American woman.”

Clyburn named as possible choices California Sen. Kamala Harris, Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, Florida Rep. Val Demings, former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and former national security adviser Susan Rice.

