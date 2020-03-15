All The Latest Updates About Coronavirus From Credible Sources

With the coronavirus/Covid-19 continuing to spread and its effects begin to take hold over our lives, we’re making this page a hub for news reports from reputable/credible sources about the crisis.

Bookmark this page and check here often for the latest updates.

Donald Trump says little in latest press conference but tells public to relax – Click here.

How it spreads, infects: Coronavirus impact comes into focus – AP / Click Here.

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom calls for all California seniors to self-isolate, all bars to close – ABC7 / Click Here.

Ohio, Illinois order bars and restaurants to close due to coronavirus – Axios / Click Here.

Fauci is refusing to rule out a 14-day national shut down as he says the US should be prepared to do ‘whatever it takes’ to tackle the pandemic – Daily Mail / Click Here.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Box office plunges to lowest level in over two decades amid coronavirus pandemic – Reuters / Click Here.

Canada will not rule out border closures, urgently seeks to hire nurses – Reuters / Click Here.

Weekend Box Office Plunges To 22-Year-Low At $55M+, Theater Closings Rise To 100+ Overnight As Coronavirus Fears Grip Nation – Sunday Final – Deadline / Click Here.

Cats and dogs abandoned at the start of the coronavirus outbreak are now starving or being killed – CNN / Click Here.

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Pritzker expects crowding at O’Hare customs to get worse, says he’s considering closing bars, restaurants – Chicago Tribune / Click Here.

Life in the time of coronavirus: Anxious Americans pivot to new routines – WaPost via MSN News / Click Here.

Germany tries to stop US from luring away firm seeking coronavirus vaccine – CNBC / Click Here.

LAX police officer tests positive for COVID-19 – KTLA5 / Click Here.

Cruise passengers under coronavirus quarantine say they lack food, basic medical attention – USA Today / Click Here.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

A Third NBA Player with Coronavirus Has Been Identified: Detroit’s Christian Wood – EURweb / Click Here.

Rudy Gobert (First NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus) Pledges More Than $500,000 for Arena Employees, Others – EURweb / Click Here.

Trump tests NEGATIVE for coronavirus: White House doctor says the President, 73, does not have the virus – Daily Mail / Click Here.

Grocers Fail to Keep Up With Demand as Coronavirus Pandemic Spreads – WSJ via MSN News / Click Here.

Coronavirus pandemic could be over by June if countries mobilize: expert – NYPost / Click Here.

Retired UK doctor becomes YouTube sensation for coronavirus advice – NYPost / Click Here.

France closes all restaurants, cafes and shops in effort to combat coronavirus outbreak – KTLA5 / Click Here.

U.S. travel ban to extend to the United Kingdom and Ireland, sources tell AP – KTLA5 / Click Here.

Trump reveals he HAS been tested for coronavirus and is waiting for results – Daily Mail / Click Here.

Google says it’s not publishing a national-scale coronavirus site anytime soon after Trump announcement – CNN / Click Here.

Fox Business Benches Trish Regan After Outcry Over Coronavirus Comments (‘Another Attempt to Impeach President’) / NYTimes / Click Here.

MGM Resorts announces layoffs, closures, ‘several’ employees with coronavirus – Fox5Vegas / Click Here.

Coronavirus live updates: New York’s 1st death confirmed, over 500 cases in state – ABC / Click Here.

American living in Italy talks about country’s quarantine due to coronavirus – WCVB5 / Click Here.

Massachusetts casinos, including Encore, shut down in wake of coronavirus outbreak – WCVB5 / Click Here.

Americans prepare for a weekend at home as government declares coronavirus emergency – CNN / Click Here.

Spain emerging as new hot spot; third Mar-a-Lago guest tests positive – WashingtonPost / Click Here.

Brawls and screaming matches break out at stores across the country as customers dash to pick up supplies amid coronavirus pandemic – Daily Mail / Click Here.

Spain will be put on lockdown and ban all travel except to buy food or medicine or get to work or hospital after coronavirus cases soar by a third overnight to 5,753 – with 3,000 in Madrid alone – Daily Mail / Click Here.

Ghost town NYC: The Big Apple’s streets are reduced to eerie silence as one MILLION stay home and away from public transport amid coronavirus crisis – Daily Mail / Click Here.

America’s hospitals brace for coronavirus collapse: Doctors fear the system will buckle as cases spike and experts predict 500,000 are ALREADY infected and 10 MILLION will need urgent medical care – Daily Mail / Click Here.

Scientists believe they’ve made a huge breakthrough in coronavirus vaccine effort – NY Post / Click Here.

CBS New York Forced to Broadcast From LA Due to Coronavirus – UrbanHollywood411.com / Click Here.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Postpones 2020 Induction Ceremony – Deadline / Click Here.

Bill Maher In Real Time Reveals ‘Real Time’ Off Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus Fears; John Oliver Going Dark After Sunday – Deadline / Click Here.

Trump backs deal with Democrats on economic rescue package for coronavirus – USA Today / Click Here.

LA’s Children’s Hospital treating COVID-19 patient between 6-9 years of age – KTLA5 / Click Here.

Trump, lawmakers reach deal on coronavirus economic relief package, Pelosi announces – USA Today / Click Here.

‘I Don’t Take Responsibility At All’: Trump Passes Buck On Coronavirus Testing Mess – HuffPost / Click Here.

Coronavirus scammers are seeking to profit off the deadly virus – NBC News/Click Here.

LAUSD, other SoCal districts to shutter schools starting Monday over coronavirus concerns / KTLA5 / Click Here.

Trump’s coronavirus emergency declaration met with praise, skepticism – Click Here.

The Masculine Bluster of Trump’s Coronavirus Hand-Shaking Tour – Click Here.

Coronavirus live updates: Three new cases in Fort Bend County, one in Houston – Click Here.

Here’s what Trump’s coronavirus emergency declaration does – Click Here.

New York Now Has Over 400 Cases of Coronavirus: Live Updates – Click Here.

Pelosi strikes deal with Mnuchin on coronavirus package – Click Here.

Trump can’t resist handshakes as he declares a coronavirus national emergency – Click Here.

Donald Trump says he WILL get tested for coronavirus but NOT because he had contact with a sufferer – as he throws his own experts’ strategy on who should be tested into chaos – Click Here.

Coronavirus Scams Spread as Fraudsters Follow the Headlines – AARP/Click Here.

Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus, allowing officials to direct billions in aid to those fighting virus – Click Here.

Ivanka Trump stayed home from White House after exposure to person with coronavirus – Click Here.

Justin Trudeau’s wife Tests Positive for Coronavirus – Click Here.

Louisiana postpones Democratic primary over coronavirus, the first state to do so – Click Here.

Why We Panic About The Coronavirus But Not About The Climate Crisis – Click Here.

Coronavirus Meets Hollywood; Disney Could Lose $500 Million From Closed Parks – Click Here.

‘Last Week Tonight’ and ‘Real Time’ to Take ‘Temporary Hiatus’ Starting Monday – Click Here.

Donald Trump will declare a national state of emergency over coronavirus – as Brazilian leader he shook hands with claims a second test shows he does NOT have the virus

Influential Evangelical Calls Out Trump’s ‘Sloppy & Dangerous’ Coronavirus Lies – Click Here.

White House coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says a complete US shutdown is ‘on the table’ and warns the crisis could last TWO MONTHS

Trump administration announces $1.3 million to develop rapid coronavirus testing

Disneyland, California Adventure to close starting Saturday because of coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus prompts LAUSD to close nation’s 2nd-largest school district starting Monday

Trump administration blocks states from using Medicaid to help respond to coronavirus crisis

U.S. to implement severe travel restrictions on Europe Friday

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: