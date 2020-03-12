Michael Strahan Files For Primary Custody Of Twin Daughters, Citing Abuse

Michael Strahan has filed for primary custody of his teenage twin daughters after accusing his ex-wife, Jean Muggli Strahan, of abusing them.

The Giants legend says his ex is abusing their daughters, accusing her of physically and emotionally abusing 15-year-old fraternal twins Sophia and Isabella.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Michael, 48, is requesting that Jean be stripped of primary custody and that he be granted primary custody.

Michael claims Jean’s been engaging in a “pattern of abusive conduct towards the children for years” … he claims he’s got proof of the physical and emotional abuse and says he’s gonna detail it in sealed docs.

Strahan paints his ex as a bad parent … claiming Jean’s not taking their kids to court-ordered therapy sessions and says she’s the reason Sophia and Isabella keep missing their volleyball matches and equestrian events.

Michael, who has visitation rights, wants the girls to move in with him in New York … and he wants his ex held in criminal and civil contempt for her alleged actions.

Divorced women says she still lives with her ex-husband and his new wife. Could you do it? @michaelstrahan, @sarahaines & @KekePalmer give their take. #SSK pic.twitter.com/34AZHoiohg — Strahan Sara and Keke (@StrahanSaraKeke) March 11, 2020

Jean currently lives in North Carolina with the girls, and Michael wants her to have the same visitation he currently has, the report states.

Michael previously opened up to PEOPLE about how his split from Jean didn’t negatively impact his relationship with the twins.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Okay, we split, now I’m gonna write a check and send it to your mom every month, and Daddy will see you down the road,’ ” he said. “I’m not operating like that. Getting divorced is probably one of the toughest things I’ve ever gone through, but I learned a lot about myself.”

“When you’re a single father with 4-month-old kids, and you gotta be with them all the time, it taught me that there’s nothing to be afraid of,” he added. “I can do it. I look back on that as one of the most fulfilling times of my life. And I look at my kids now and it makes me happy because I know it paid off in my relationship with them. ”

Michael has adult children Tanita and Michael Jr., whom he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, and he said all four of his children are “very close, and I’m proud of that,” he said. “You worry how the kids will mix and blend, but brothers and sisters are brothers and sisters regardless of different mothers.”

