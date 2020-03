Here’s what you need to know, Monday, March 9, 2020:

1. Study: Less Money, More Problems…African Americans Poorer Today Than Five Years Ago

2. Coronavirus Hits Nation’s Capitol As Health Officials Work To Contain It

3. Senator Harris Makes Her Choice; Rev. Jesse Jackson Backs Sanders

4. Biden and Sanders Campaign Ahead Of “Mini-Super Tuesday”

5. #WomensHistoryMonth: Roslyn Pope

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: