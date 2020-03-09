Trinity College Professor Johnny Williams Calls Whiteness ‘Mental And Physical Terrorism’

Trinity College sociology professor Johnny Williams addressed his controversial statements about white people in a new op-ed for the Hartford Courant.

Back in 2017, Williams shared a Medium article by author “Son of Baldwin” that called for Black folks to “show indifference to the lives of bigots.”

The article noted that “racist” Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise was shot during a congressional baseball practice and saved by Black Capitol Police officers. “What does it mean, in general, when victims of bigotry save the lives of bigots?” the article said, per thecollegefix.com.

Williams says white people run an “oppressive system” and suggested that in whatever life-threatening predicament you find them, “let [white people] fucking die” and “smile a bit” when it happens.

Williams was targeted by internet trolls in June 2017 after he shared the provocative Medium article about racial violence on his Facebook page. According to reports, the death threats forced him to flee the state.

In the new op-ed he says calls for “civility” simply serve to “uphold white supremacist heteropatriarchal capitalist power,” and that “‘White’ kneegrows really need a lot of therapy and a good ‘ol [sic] ass kicking.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

From the piece:

Whiteness is a shared conglomeration of fabricated meanings and ideas about biologically insignificant human differences. Whiteness only exists in relation or opposition to blackness and other fictitious racial categories created by whiteness adherents for the purpose of cementing a higher status and material advantage over other people that are excluded from being white. …

[…] [C]ontrary to my critics’ beliefs that whiteness is merely an identity — race and whiteness materialize as systemic white racism terroristic actions and practices with very real, tangible, and lethal effects.

Whiteness often goes unnoticed by self-identified whites in ways that divert them from considering their complicity in the daily white terrorism — wars, police and military occupations, poor housing, health, and education — directed at racially oppressed groups. …

Whiteness by its very definition and operation as a key element of white supremacy kills; it is mental and physical terrorism. To end the white terrorism that is directed at racially oppressed people here and in other nations, it is essential that self-identified whites and their whiteness collaborators among the racially oppressed confront their white problem head-on, unencumbered by racial comfort.

Read the full op-ed here.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE