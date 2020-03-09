The Colorful Looks Meghan Markle Wore For Last Royal Duties

By HelloBeautiful Staff

As I wrote last week, it’s clear that in the wake of #Megxit, Meghan Markle is living her best life…and stuntin’ on her haters in the process.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

After taking a short break from their new home in Canada, Markle and her husband Prince Harry are back in the U.K for and couldn’t look happier! First, she wowed in a bright blue Victoria Beckham dress, then on Saturday Meghan killed it in a fab red dress.

At the Mountbatten Festival of Music, she was on fire in this red Safiyaa cape dress, “which she paired with Stuart Weitzman shoes [and] a Manolo Blahnik clutch,” Harper’s Bazaar wrote.

Listen…Archie’s mama isn’t playing with y’all! Not during this trip.

RELATED: Meghan and Harry Perform Last Royal Duties

Let’s talk about her glow! We’re loving the subdued apricot blush and lip color along with her signature slightly smudged black-lined eyes. And her hair? Perfectly blown out and tucked behind her ears to show off those beautiful Simone Rocha earrings.

And then there was the outfit she wore this week that literally blew up the Internet – another caped dress that continues to prove that she is the woman of steel.

At the Commonwealth Day festivities at Westminster Abbey in London, the 38-year-old sashayed in this dazzling Emilia Wickstead emerald-green half-cape with a green clutch, matching fascinator and nude pumps.

We MUST talk about this gorgeous headpiece!

With her hair pulled back in a perfect bun, this William Chambers hat (or fascinator as the Brits say) really sets this lewk all the way off!

After today, Meghan and Harry will no longer be “working senior members of the royal family” or using the term royal in their names, as Bazaar pointed out, so this is the perfect way to end a short-lived era and start a new one.

Stuntin’ on your haters on the way out!

To freedom, girl!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Colorful Looks Meghan Markle Wore For Last Royal Duties was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: