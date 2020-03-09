Netflix Cancels Rupaul’s ‘AJ And The Queen’ After One Season

RuPaul’s drag queen series on Netflix is not moving forward with a second season.

The dramedy “AJ and the Queen” premiered its 10-episode first season in January, and follows a down-on-her-luck drag queen, Ruby (RuPaul) traveling cross-country with a homeless, gender-bending 10-year-old stowaway boy (Izzy G.).

“This 10-year-old, it’s like us when we were 10!’” RuPaul previously told EW of his inner child, which served as inspiration for the show. “We created a character who’s a girl who dresses like a boy, but doesn’t want to be either, and, in a weird way, we were talking to ourselves.”

RuPaul confirmed the cancellation of his show on Twitter, telling his followers that Netflix “has decided to end our road trip across America.”

“Thank you for all the love & support,” wrote RuPaul, who also wrote and produced the series. He continued. “We’re so very proud of the work.”

In addition to starring in the lead role, Ru enlisted several of the queens who appeared on his Emmy-winning reality series “Drag Race.”

End of the road for “AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We're so very proud of the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0W50sTW4kU — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 6, 2020

“We wanted something that you’d go back to and watch again,” RuPaul told EW about the lip-sync numbers at the end of each episode. “[It’s about] the magic of drag.”

“There are no outsiders,” co-creator Michael Patrick King said of the show’s characters. “What if we’re all insiders? What if we’re all in the same group? What if there aren’t margins where people are pushed and we have these two characters who belong in Ohio as well as New York City?”

King described the series as having “great looks, great jokes, music — but, here’s the surprise: Emotion and smallness,” he said.

“The combination of that makes me excited, because, how do you take something you already love and hopefully do something new with it?” he continues, pausing slightly to consider the road ahead. “When you have someone like Ru, you can just go.”

Season 1 of “AJ and the Queen” is available now on Netflix.

