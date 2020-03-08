Report: Chris Rock And Actress Girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke Are Over

Chris Rock and actress Megalyn Echikunwoke have called it quits. After four years of dating, the two are no longer lovebirds according to Page Six. An anonymous source claims that they broke up a few months ago because Rock isn’t ready to commit again after already having went through a divorce.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Rock was married to Maalak Compton-Rock for 18 years and shares two children with her, Lola and Zahra. He filed for divorce back in 2014.

Echikunwoke, who starred in Night School, 24 and CSI: Miami, began dating Rock in 2016. The veteran comic was happy to make her his lady in the beginning and joked about being happy she had secured her own bag.

“She’s got her own dough, it’s amazing,” he told Rolling Stone a few years back.

He also discussed how the divorce impacted him.

“You get to reset,” the Brooklyn native said. “It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.”

It was obvious that he didn’t want to tie the knot again, though. The Top Five star made it clear that he did not see holy matrimony in his future at all.

“Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS.”

In his Netflix special “Tamborine,” he shared his inner thoughts about his contributions to the demise of his marriage. Since their separation he had admitted that he cheated on the former Mrs. Rock with three women, one being rumored to be Kerry Washington. In the special he reflected about his infidelity.

“It’s f–ked up,” the now 55-year-old said. “When guys cheat, it’s like we want something new. But then you know what happens? Your woman finds out, and now she’s new. She is never the same again. So now you have new, but you have a bad new.”

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: