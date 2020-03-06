NeNe Leakes Says Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Blocked Her From Getting Own Talk Show [Video]

NeNe Leakes claims Wendy Williams’ ex husband Kevin Hunter sabotaged her attempt to bring her own talk show to the airwaves.

The bombshell was dropped during her conversation with “The Breakfast Club,” when hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy asked her about her close friendship with Williams.

Leakes had a talk show in the works years ago, at the same network that produces Wendy’s show, which Kevin served as executive producer on before he was canned following he and Wendy’s separation.

The former couple divorced in April after he fathered a child with his longtime mistress.

“Now, I’m not trying to start sh-t, but I remember that you were supposed to have a talk show with Debmar-Mercury, which produces ‘The Wendy Show’ and Wendy and Kev blocked that,” Charlamagne said during Wednesday’s show, HollywoodLife.com reports.

“You so crazy,” Nene replied, before noting: “I do think so,” when asked if the then-married couple “blocked” her talk show from airing.

“Did you ever ask Wendy about it?” co-host Angela Yee asked, to which NeNe replied, “No, I don’t think we talked about it.”

The BRHOA star then clarified, “I think it was her [Wendy’s] husband, yeah. He was never nice to me. I don’t think he ever wanted me to be around, so that’s fine.”

Leakes also recalled, “I’m sure he was the person to go and get it stopped, like, ‘It’s either her or Wendy.’ They already had money in Wendy and the show was already on.”

She then explained that the network made the right decision. “In my eyes I would’ve done the same thing,” she said, explaining, “If I know this show is already successful, I would just stick with the show that’s already successful.”

She added, “I think that timing was everything and maybe it wasn’t my time, I don’t know,” she said, noting that she’s never tried to have a conversation with Wendy about it. “I don’t ever talk to her about it, but I’m not opposed to talking to Wendy about nothing, honestly.”

