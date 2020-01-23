Wendy Williams And Kevin Hunter Are Officially Divorced After 21-Years Of Marriage

Wendy Williams officially finalized her divorce from Kevin Hunter on Tuesday.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the ex-couple cited irreconcilable differences as the cause, agreed to forego alimony and will each pay their own legal fees.

The docs also state that Williams will keep a life insurance policy on herself worth $1 million that will go to her ex upon her death. The daytime diva is also responsible for covering Hunter’s health insurance under her current policy, the report states.

Williams filed for divorce last April after Hunter’s mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to a baby girl. She previously revealed that she was pushing for a divorce ever since finding out he was cheating.

“I wanted a divorce like yesterday, I wanted a divorce two months ago, three months ago. Whenever I found out, four months ago,” she explained to Sway Calloway, in August 2019. “I want a divorce and I want to be friends with Kevin. I mean, and not because we have a son but because that was real love.”

Via Page Six:

Hunter and Williams’ joint bank account will go to Williams and all of Hunter’s shares in Wendy Williams Productions Inc. will be signed over to Williams. She will remain the sole owner of Wendy, Inc.

Hunter received an undisclosed lump sum from Williams, and a severance payment from Wendy, Inc. He will maintain ownership of his businesses and his cars, including a Ferrari and Rolls Royce, as well.

Williams and Hunter’s Livingston, New Jersey, home is currently on the market for $1.7 million, and they will split the proceeds once it eventually sells.

Williams and Hunter have one kid together, son Kevin Hunter Jr., who is 19.

