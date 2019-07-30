Charlamagne Tha God Says Trump Doesn’t ‘Give A Damn About Black People’ [Video]

Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God blasted Donald Trump on Monday during his chat with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

When asked why he thinks the president is attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and the “rat and rodent infested mess” in Baltimore, Charlamagne responded “because he’s a racist.”

Adding, “We would never get America to do anything collectively about racism. You can implement legislation, policies, bills where none of that will change a person’s heart. Racism is the American way … That’s what he represents.”

“I don’t know what it’s going to take. A lot of Democratic run cities all over America look like this, it’s not just Baltimore, unfortunately.” Kimberly Klacik, Baltimore journalist Remember, Vote for Trump, what the h…. do you have to lose? Best unemployment numbers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

Charlamagne acknowledged that Baltimore “is in bad shape,” but he blames it on “systemic racism,” “oppression,” and “marginalization.”

“You are the President of the United States of America. If you think that Baltimore has a problem, then go fix it. Send some federal aid there. You want to ‘Make America Great Again,’ then start with Baltimore,” he told Ruhle.

“Once again, it’s just systemic racism and oppression. That’s the only reason he’s having this conversation, but we’re letting him distract from the fact that it started with the kids at the border.

“Don’t let him change the subject so easily by talking about Baltimore, because Donald Trump don’t give a damn about those black kids in Baltimore or those brown kids at the border. Let’s be clear on that.”

He also called the Trump administration fascists and accused the president of pushing a “fascist agenda,” labelling Trump a “Russian agent.”

“I think democracy, as we know it in America, is dead,” Charlamagne declared. “I really do, I really do. I mean, this guy controls the Department of Justice at this point, you know? The Senate is run by Republicans. He basically has the Supreme Court in his pocket. Like, what can we really do in 2020 if he has the deck stacked against the country like that?”

It feels good to wake up and see #MoscowMitchMcTreason number one trending. These guys are blatantly openly working with the Russians to keep power and until I saw that trending I thought nobody cared. AMERICA your illegitimate president is a Russian agent. #FightTheFascists — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) July 30, 2019

Charlamagne later made clear that he has no interest in sitting down with Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential race.

“I just don’t feel it would be a productive conversation. That would be a conversation for entertainment purposes,” he said. “It would be great, you know, publicity for our show. It would be great ratings-wise but he doesn’t really need to be sitting down with me, he needs to be sitting down with the Elijah Cummings of the world, and the Maxine Waters, and the John Lewises and you know the people who actually have a stake in this country in that way.”

Adding, “It’s not like he gives a damn about black people. It’s not like he gives a damn about brown people. What would he be talking to me for other than entertainment purposes?”

