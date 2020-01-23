NeNe Leakes Calls Out Wendy Williams For Sharing Their ‘Private Conversations’ On Her Talk Show

NeNe Leakes is speaking out about Wendy Williams’ claim that she’s quitting “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

We previously reported… Williams dropped a bombshell on her talk show Tuesday when she revealed that her good pal is stepping back from the reality show that made her famous.

“I took a break between commercials, my office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting,’ ” Williams told guest Jerry O’Connell.

Williams also revealed that Leakes is holding back a heartbreaking “secret.”

“I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad and feel bad for her,” Williams said on her show. “She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders. I’m not going to say it, she’s got to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform [of ‘RHOA’] to explain the other part of your life.”

She continued, “Forget arguing with them broads — you’ve got that secret, and that secret is going to melt their hearts. Because when she shared it with me, I cried with her.”

Meanwhile, Leakes’ rep told Page Six that nothing is confirmed as far as her walking away from RHOA.

“It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence,” Leakes’ rep said. “Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”

Private conversations should be left in private! What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those type of days — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) January 22, 2020

On Wednesday, Leakes made it clear that she’s pissed at Williams for spilling the tea on her talk show

“Private conversations should be left in private!” Leakes tweeted. “What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those type of days.”

