Suge Knight Serves A Dose Of Truth To Wendy Williams By Way Of Ray J [Watch]

Ray J hit up “The Wendy Williams Show” recently where he delivered a message to the outspoken host from Suge Knight, who is currently serving a prison sentence for manslaughter.

Williams attempted to ask the singer/entrepreneur about the status of Death Row Records but the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star interrupted her to explain how Suge really feels about the TV personality.

“So look, Suge told me to tell you … this was a message yesterday,” Ray J said, per HipHopDX. “He said that he found out I’m going on Wendy and he said tell Wendy don’t ask no questions about me or Death Row because she never treated me right or said anything nice about me.”

Williams fired back by noting Knight’s manslaughter conviction, shouting, “Get out of here Suge! Get out of here with that! I’ve always treated you right and all I do is report what’s going on. It’s not my fault you ran over a man [Terry Carter], backed up and ran him over again. That is not my fault. I am fair. I am fair Suge.”

Suge is currently serving a 28 year prison sentence for murder. In 2018, he pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a hit and run which killed his associate Terry Carter on set of the film “Straight Outta Compton” back in 2015.

We previously reported… Knight has made Ray J in charge of all business dealings regarding Death Row while he’s on lockdown. However, the main power will rest with Suge’s fiancée.

“Ray J is not just a friend of mine, that’s little brother, that’s family,” Suge told The Blast in a recent jailhouse interview. “And I respect Ray J and his business dealings, that’s why I choose him as one of the guys to deal with the music side of the future for as Death Row Records, anything to do Death Row and it’s great to have him cause he will be putting out this incredible album and I heard it before.”

In September 2018, Knight struck a 28-year plea deal but got credit for time served. It’s possible he could be released after serving 10 years.

