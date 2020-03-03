LeBron James Inks Multi-Year Marketing And Brand Collaboration With AT&T [Video]

AT&T has announced a multi-year marketing and brand collaboration with Lebron James.

As part of the partnership, James will promote new AT&T products and services, including a new advertising campaign for AT&T TV which launches nationwide today (see clip above and clips below).

According to a press release, the long-term strategic partnership launches with a philanthropic commitment to Lebron’s I PROMISE Community, rooted in the mutual mission to use technology, entertainment and innovation towards social advancement.

via press release:

AT&T and LeBron James are teaming up for a long-term strategic partnership rooted in the mutual mission to use technology, entertainment and innovation towards social advancement and to promote new AT&T products and services.

AT&T and James will work together across the AT&T family of brands, as well as partners like the NBA. James appears in the national advertising campaign for AT&T TV, launching nationwide today. AT&T TV is a new live TV service that marries what you love about live TV and video streaming.

As part of the multi-year, multi-faceted collaboration, AT&T is committed to developing a learning institute at the LeBron James Family Foundation’s I PROMISE Village by Graduate Hotels, which serves as transitional housing for the I PROMISE School’s students and families in immediate need of safe and stable housing.

“To have one of the biggest communications companies in the world believe in my kids and the work we’re doing to uplift families is incredible,” said LeBron James. “I’m excited about this partnership and the opportunities we’ll have to continue bringing people together across so many different platforms.”

James’ production company, SpringHill Entertainment, has worked with AT&T’s WarnerMedia in film and television, including developing the upcoming Warner Bros. “Space Jam” film and the programs “The Shop” and “Student Athlete” on HBO.

“Through our extensive work with the NBA, WNBA and the WarnerMedia family of brands, we’ve grown to know LeBron as so much more than the star basketball player,” said Fiona Carter, Chief Brand Officer, AT&T Communications. “His commitment to his foundation, empowering others, and storytelling combined with AT&T’s mission to inspire human progress through the power of communication and entertainment will create endless creative opportunities.”

Funding to the LeBron James Family Foundation is part of the AT&T Aspire initiative, which uses new developments in education to drive student success in school and beyond. Since 2008, Aspire has committed $550 million and used technology, relationships and social change to prepare students for rewarding careers and economic opportunity.

The learning institute at the I PROMISE Village will provide training focused on technical and essential life skills for children and families and will include support from AT&T employees, as well as community and non-profit organizations in the Akron, Ohio area.

