50 Cent Mocks Oprah After She Takes Hard Fall During Speech At Her Vision Tour [Watch]

Oprah Winfrey has been at the center of non-stop mockery after video surfaced online over the weekend of her falling on stage during a speech about “balance” at the Los Angeles stop of her 2020 Vision tour.

“Here’s my definition of what wellness means to me,” she told the crowd at the Forum arena. “Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times—”

Before she could finish her statement, the media mogul loss her footing and hit the floor, prompting her to joke about wearing the “Wrong shoes!”

Oprah took a tumble today during a speaking tour in Los Angeles. Thankfully she’s okay! pic.twitter.com/UUPuufBoXi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 29, 2020

According to Complex, Oprah switched into sneakers and continued the event with special guest Jennifer Lopez.

“Thank you to the astoundingly age-defiant @jlo who came to the show in this stunner & gave new meaning to the word 50,” Oprah wrote in a tweet. “LA: You were lit! In spite of my fall (which now becomes a meme), you brought me UP with your energy. Now I’m headed home to ice my knee.”

Thank you to the astoundingly age-defiant @jlo who came to the show in this stunner & gave new meaning to the word 50. LA: You were lit! In spite of my fall (which now becomes a meme), you brought me UP with your energy. Now I’m headed home to ice my knee 🥴 #Oprahs2020VisionTour pic.twitter.com/eOxB04ArKn — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 1, 2020

One of Oprah’s biggest critics, 50 Cent, wasted no time sharing the clip on social “What the f*ck happen here, 🤦‍♂️,” he captioned the clip. “Michael Jackson’s ghost trip her.”

REVEALED: This is the reason @Oprah fell over on stage just recently. pic.twitter.com/SJ2gfxAcA1 — SmoothEmJay (@roboemjay) March 1, 2020

Did Oprah just fall? Over nothing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/dJW9pDTRiF — Stream My New Single “Trap Coat”!!! (@AbkTrauma) February 29, 2020

Oprah just wants to be like Michael Jackson so bad 😂😂😂😂……Oprah falls btw pic.twitter.com/yP0QNJFHCP — Anthony Bassey (@abasseyisd) March 1, 2020

