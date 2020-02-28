UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Goes Viral With Beyonce Floor Routine

The Internet lost its breath Thursday night when video of UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis owning her floor routine to a mashup of Beyonce hits was posted to Twitter.

As the college drumline of Bey’s “Homecoming” concert begins, the junior opens with a front layout to double tuck and never looks back. She even puts on a crown at the end of her routine (see photo above), lest anyone forget that she is a queen.

The now viral routine scored a 9.975 at UCLA’s dual meet against Utah on Sunday, which also happened to be her 21st birthday. She may have gotten lots of presents, but Dennis gave the Internet the best gift.

Watch below.

A homecoming performance that would make @Beyonce proud! @DennisNia made us lose our breath with her 9.975 on floor exercise last weekend in Pauley. Who else is crazy in love with her routine? 😍 pic.twitter.com/XE4VvTrZOK — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 28, 2020

