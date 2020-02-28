Letitia Wright Tapped To Portray The Mysterious Gibbons Sisters In ‘The Silent Twins’ Film

”Black Panther” star Letitia Wright has been tapped to play real life twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons in the film “The Silent Twins,” based on the 1986 book of the same name by Marjorie Wallace.

As noted by Complex, the twins remained silent for the majority of their lives, choosing to communicate only with each other in a language that only they could understand.

Having been ostracized by their peers at school, the sisters turned to creative writing with the hopes of having their work published.

But as teens, they also turned to a life of crime, and as reported by PEOPLE, the sisters were ultimately found guilty of arson, vandalism and theft, and sent to a high-security mental health facility called Broadmoor Hospital in 1981.

During their stay… “Some days, only one twin would eat, and the next day, the other would indulge as her sister starved,” according to a 2015 NPR report. “Other times, nurses would find them frozen in the same pose, even though they were locked in cells on opposite ends of the hospital.”

June and Jessica stayed at the hospital for 11 years, and before they were transferred out of Broadmoor to another facility, Wallace recalls Jennifer telling her, “I’m going to have to die.”

She said that in March 1993, the two were in a car ride on their way to the new clinic when Jennifer “fell into a coma.”

Complex writes, “Jennifer died a short while later of acute myocarditis.” She was 29.

“By 6:15 that night, she’d been taken into as a casualty and she was dead,” said Wallace.

In 2000, June told The New Yorker, “Juvenile delinquents get two years in prison. We got 12 years of hell because we didn’t speak.”

“The Silent Twins” is set to start filming in April, according to Deadline.

