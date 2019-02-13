‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Says ‘Deep Depression’ Made Her Want To Quit Acting

“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright is opening up once again about her battle with depression and how it almost caused her to quit acting.

As reported by USA Today, after being honored with BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) Rising Star award, the actress shared her struggle with depression and how she found the strength to bounce back and pursue her Hollywood dreams.

“A few years ago I saw myself in a deep state of depression and I literally wanted to quit acting,” the 25-year-old star said in her acceptance speech. “The only thing that pulled me out of it was God, my belief, my faith, and my family, and an email from BAFTA asking me to become part of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits, I was like: ‘Let me try again.’ ”

The Duke of Cambridge, @BAFTA President, congratulates Letitia Wright, Winner of the Rising Star Award. #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/qvrZfqWabZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 10, 2019

Wright ended her speech by sharing words of encouragement to others who feel like they too have lost their purpose.

“There might be some of you here that’s going through depression, that’s going through a bad time, and you’re putting on a smile on your face and nobody can see that,” Wright said. “But you know it and God knows it, and I just want to encourage you and I just want to say that God loves you and just let your light shine.”

She previously opened up about her depression struggles last year during the press tour for “Black Panther”.

“In the black community, it’s something that happens, but we don’t speak about it. We have to continue to talk about it and bring it straight to the forefront,” she said.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE